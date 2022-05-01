CSM Appoints Judy Mills As New Vice President Of Financial Services

Judy Mills

LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) announces that Judy Mills has been appointed to the position of Vice President of Financial Services after serving in the role as interim for five months. Mills has worked at CSM for 21 years.

“Judy’s breadth of knowledge and experience in the field of finance, combined with her years of dedicated service to this college and our students, make her the perfect selection as our new vice president,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. “I am confident that Judy will be masterful in helping CSM achieve its business goals while keeping CSM accessible and affordable for our students.”

Mills started at CSM in 2001 as the colleges grant and contract fiscal coordinator, responsible for maintain accurate accounting, reporting, and review of all federal, state and country grants.

In 2013, she promoted to the position of budget director and spent the next eight years managing her staff while overseeing the formulation and implementation of the college’s operating budget and working with key community and government stakeholders to ensure funding.

“It is an honor to accept the position of vice president,” shared Mills. “I believe strongly in the mission of CSM; and that community colleges are a high-quality means of keeping educational costs down, as well as an excellent investment for both students and taxpayers.”

A resident of Waldorf, Mills holds a bachelor’s of science in Business Management from the University of Maryland.