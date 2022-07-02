CSM Foundation Celebrates And Remember Colleagues And Friends With Engraved Bricks At Prince Frederick Campus

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation was joined by faculty, staff and honored guests June 16 at the Prince Frederick Campus to memorialize supporters with engraved bricks laid in remembrance of loved ones, and to celebrate colleagues and friends of the CSM community who serve as the college’s champions. Purchased through the CSM Foundation, proceeds from the sale of the bricks go toward the student success fund.

“It gives me great pleasure to be here with you today,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy in introducing those receiving honorary bricks. “We are here to acknowledge and honor the individuals within the community who have made a difference in the lives of so many.”

Bricks were placed at the A Building entrance walkway in honor of:

Casey Buffalini, donated by Casey Buffalini. This brick is engraved with “Keep rising & grinding!”

Daniel Curry, donated by the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce. This brick was laid to commemorate Dr. Curry’s retirement from Calvert County Public Schools, where he served as superintendent from 2014-2022 and positively impacted the lives of countless children through his leadership and dedication mission to their success in our schools over his 48 years of service.

Evie and Vince Hungerford, donated by Murphy, in recognition and gratitude of Evie and Vince’s very long friendship with the College of Southern Maryland.

Christy Lombardi, donated by Murphy, to thank her for her leadership and dedication on the Board of Trustees.

Michelle Morsell, donated by Rick Johnson, to recognize her hard work and dedication to the Department of Financial Services at CSM.

Christina Ronn, donated by Rick Johnson, to recognize her hard work and dedication to the Department of Financial Services at CSM. This brick is engraved with “Education is for improving the lives of others.”

John and Ginny Walters, donated by John and Millie Walters, to honor their role as loving parents and grandparents.

Jay W. Webster, donated by Murphy, in recognition of his leadership and dedication on the Board of Trustees.

Murphy then introduced incoming CSM Foundation Chair Randall Williams, who also thanked supporters for their generosity.

“Today is about recognizing you, our partners and our supporters,” he said. “By honoring those who believe in the mission of the College of Southern Maryland and share in the vision to transform the lives of our students… that generosity and investment today, enriches our community.”

Williams then led attendees in a moment of silence before laying bricks in memory of supporters who are no longer with us.

Bricks were laid in memory of:

Alice “Gene” Brown, donated by Abreellen Brown. Gene was a Calvert County native and athlete. She loved art, plants, and tigers, and enjoyed baking, crocheting, and her stories. On the top of her list was spending time with her family and supporting her son and daughter, and she could always be found in the stands with her stat book and camera.

Mary Jo Comer, donated by CSM Communications Professor Denise Gilmer-Knudson. Comer was one of CSM’s most valued and highly skilled Communication adjunct faculty, devoted to teaching and committed to her students. She taught courses across three campuses each spring and fall for more than 25 years. She not only demonstrated excellence in the classroom, but also mentored many full and part-time faculty members. A favorite among our students and beloved by her colleagues, Comer made a meaningful difference at CSM.

Samuel C. Jones, a proud CSM Trustee, donated by Dr. Maureen Murphy.

An honorary brick is a lasting celebration of those who had a special connection to CSM or the Southern Maryland community. For a $100 donation, a personally engraved brick can celebrate a birthday, anniversary, retirement, special occasion, or remember a loved one. Since its inception in 1989, the brick program has recognized over 400 individuals in the walkways of the La Plata, Leonardtown, and Prince Frederick campuses.

The CSM Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 charitable organization established in 1970, helps increase access to higher education at CSM through scholarship funding and assures the excellence of that education by raising and managing funds for college projects and objectives – including workforce development in Southern Maryland. The CSM Foundation is comprised of a tri-county, all-volunteer board of directors. To learn more about the CSM Foundation or to donate, visit the CSM Foundation online or call 301-934-7599.

To view photographs of the Brick Recognition Ceremony, visit: https://csmphoto.zenfolio.com/p382635505.