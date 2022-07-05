SOUTHERN MARYLAND – College of Southern Maryland (CSM) President Dr. Maureen Murphy announced to faculty and staff June 29 that the college will institute Remote Work Friday from July 8 – Aug. 12 for all telework-eligible positions in response to escalating gas prices.

Maryland motorists face a 6.6-cent increase per gallon of gas starting, July 1.

“I hope everyone is enjoying this glorious Southern Maryland summer,” Murphy shared with employees. “All of us, though, are feeling the pressures of inflation and escalating gas prices. To give many of us a bit of relief this summer, we are instituting Remote Work Fridays from July 8 through August 12 for all telework-eligible positions.”

Kids College, scheduled credit classes, and other scheduled on-site activities will continue; however, all administrative offices will operate remotely on Fridays during these weeks.

CSM already participates in Code Green Fridays – and energy saving initiative designed to shrink the college’s carbon footprint during the hot months of summer by reducing building and infrastructure usage.

Most CSM services close every Friday in 2022 at 1:30 p.m., May 27 through July 29.

CSM remains committed to attracting, retaining, supporting the financial, and health wellbeing of its employees and Remote Work Friday is the latest in many benefits offered at the college.

Learn more at www.csmd.edu/employment/index.html.