LA PLATA, Md. – Imagine Southern Maryland without the College of Southern Maryland. That’s the scenario CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy explores in the 2022 State of the College within contexts that include the impact of the pandemic; that 90% of CSM alumni remain in the region; and that CSM reinforces Southern Maryland’s economy with 1 of every 39 jobs in Southern Maryland being supported by the activities of CSM and its students.

Murphy wrapped up several weeks of visits with a wide-reaching group of community officials and all three boards of county commissioners (BOCC) in Southern Maryland when she met this afternoon with the Charles County commissioners at their public weekly meeting to talk about the college’s successes and challenges. As part of her face-to-face presentations to the region’s commissioners, she also presented the Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties’ BOCCs with certificates of appreciation for their support and funding of Commissioner Cares Scholarships that helped hundreds of students continue their education during the pandemic.

“You all are up here every week thanking individuals and groups for their work and contributions to our communities,” Murphy told the Charles County BOCC. “We thought it was time someone thanked all of you for what you do. Your scholarships helped about 400 Charles County students and we are grateful.”

The community is welcome to hear from Murphy directly and watch the 2022 State of the College provided below.