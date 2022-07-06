Code Green Energy Saving Initiative. July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. 1:30 – 5 p.m. Code Green is designed to shrink the college’s carbon footprint during the hot months of summer by reducing building and infrastructure usage. During the weeks of CODE GREEN, most CSM buildings and services will close at 1:30 p.m. on Fridays and remain closed throughout the weekend. Limited Services may be available after 1:30 p.m. Please note, that CODE GREEN does not affect Kids’ and Teen College programs, the Velocity Center, Center for Trades and Energy Training, Center for Transportation Training, Public Safety, the necessary service units, and other approved events. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/05/code-green-fridays.html.

College Closed: Independence Day. July 4. The college will be closed for the Independence Day holiday Monday, July 4. The college will reopen on Tuesday, July 5. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/07/holiday-independence-day.html.

Transfer Thursday: George Washington University College of Professional Studies. July 7. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Online Via Zoom. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually. CSM hosts transfer institutions virtually each Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Representatives from three different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop-in at any point during the time frame to ask your questions. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.

STEM Tri-County Job & Career Fair. July 26. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building). The STEM Tri-County Job and Career Fair is where qualified and eager job seekers meet with STEM employers from throughout the region. Job seekers do not need to register; registration is free for employers. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/06/stem-tri-county-job-and-career-fair.html.

