Carrie Akins

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Public Schools’ Career and Technology Academy (CTA) Principal Carrie Akins has been elected to serve as the President-Elect on the executive board of the Maryland Career and Technical Administrators (MCTA)/ Association for Career & Technical Education (ACTE).

In addition to her role as Principal of the CTA, Mrs. Akins also serves as the Director of Career & Technical Education for Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS).

The MCTA provides statewide planning and staff development services to local directors of career and technical education (CTE). MCTA is a chapter affiliate for ACTE.

“I am extremely honored to serve on the MCTA executive board,” said Mrs. Akins. “Career and technical education courses are essential for every student to have access and the opportunity to enroll. As President-Elect my focus will be to support my colleagues around the state as we all work together to promote and advance CTE statewide.”

On October 18, 2022, the MCTA’s Fall Conference was held at the CTA campus where CCPS culinary students were able to showcase their skills preparing lunch for meeting attendees.

“I had the opportunity to attend the conference kickoff,” shared Dr. Andraé Townsel, CCPS Superintendent.

“Carrie Akins’ outstanding leadership is reflected in the achievements and skills of our students enrolled at our Career and Technology Academy. Her passion for CTE is awe-inspiring. She will be an excellent addition to the MCTA executive board,” continued Dr. Townsel.

Mrs. Akins began her career in education in 2002 and has been involved with CTE and SkillsUSA curriculum and programs for over 17 years and has advised numerous award-winning student teams at CTE competitions. Mrs. Akins joined CCPS in 2019. She holds a Bachelor’s of Science in English Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a Master’s Degree in School Administration & Leadership from The George Washington University.