Cyclist Seriously Injured After Crash On Indian Bridge Road

CALIFORNIA, Md. – This afternoon a cyclist was seriously injured after touching wheels with another bike on a group ride.

Today, October 15, 2022 at approximately 12:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a bicycle accident involving multiple bicycles on Indian Bridge Road in the area of Grand Slam Lane in California, MD.

Crews arrived on the scene and found one cyclist laying in the roadway with reportedly with traumatic injuries. EMS stabilized the patient and used an emergency neck brace.

The patient was transported by an ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

A fellow cyclist who had been riding in the group stated that a riders front wheel touched the injured cyclist’s rear wheel causing the crash.

A section of Indian Bridge Road was shut down in both directions with traffic backed up for about 30 minutes.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com