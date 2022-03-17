Cynthia Ann Cooley

Cynthia Ann Cooley, 81, of Perry, Maine, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2022 at her son’s home in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Cynthia – affectionately known as “Cindy” – was born on October 10, 1940 in Baltimore, Maryland and was the daughter of Grace Houghton.

She loved to garden and was an avid reader. In her younger years she also enjoyed painting. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family and grandchildren who adored her.

She is survived by her husband, John; her sons, Michael, John (wife Jeni), and Mark; her sister, Whitney; her eight grandchildren Natalie, Angie, Elysia, Shaina, Mark, David, Camille, and Noah, and honorary granddaughter Mirranda; her nine great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sons, David and Douglas “Dougie”.

She will be greatly missed.

Family and friends are invited to her Life Celebration at the Brinsfield Funeral Home at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service officiated by Deacon Jeff Johnson, starting at 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Pl, Bryantown, MD 20617 officiated by Father Rory Conley.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.READ LESS