Cynthia Bowling Boyko

Cindy Bowling Boyko, 64, of Hughesville, Maryland passed away on June 28, 2023, at home with her son, Clayton Edward Bowling, by her side.

She was born on May 21, 1959, to George and Martha Kohliber. Her father was in the military. Therefore, she, her parents, brothers, and sister spent some of her early years in the Philippines. After living in the Philippines, her family moved to Waldorf, Maryland. When her father passed away, her mother moved her family to Hughesville, Maryland, where Cindy was living when she graduated from Thomas Stone High School.

During her school years, Cindy was often involved in the community. She was a majorette and marched in many parades. She showed one of her many skills when she competed for Miss Fire Prevention by sewing her dress for the event.

In her early twenties, she married John Clinton Bowling and had a son, Clayton, and a daughter, Christine. Johnny passed away at a young age leaving Cindy a young widow with two children making it necessary for her to work full-time.

She was married a second time to Edward David Boyko, and they were eventually divorced. But he remained in Clayton’s life as a father and was always there.

During her career, she was a Clerk of the Court in Charles County, an office manager at several businesses, and a salesperson at Regency Furniture. She retired a few years ago from Avant Garde Carpet and Flooring.

Cindy was a beautiful person inside and out. Her smile would light up the whole room. She cared deeply for the people around her. She was kind and passionate and loved to help her friends and family members. When she was not helping others, she enjoyed spending her time gardening, swimming, reading, and traveling.

She is survived by her children, Clayton Edward Bowling and Christine Elizabeth Bowling, her mother, Martha K. Hull (Kohliber), her brother, George Spencer Kohliber, and step siblings, Liz McLaughlin, Prudence Seekford, and Kevin Hull. She was predeceased by her first husband, John Clinton Bowling, father, George Kohliber, stepfather, Wayne Hull, her siblings, Dale Kohliber, Darwin Kohliber, Jackie Shelton, and Mark Hull. A special thanks to Melissa Boyko for being my rock through all this and to Kitty Beuchert for all her help and the family.

Visitation will be on July 13, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a mass and burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Pl, Bryantown, MD 20617. Dinner for friends and family will follow in the Church hall.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.