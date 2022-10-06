Cynthia Denise Mattingly, 58 of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on September 28, 2022 at Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Clinton.

She was born on August 20, 1964 in Maryland to James Mattingly and Hazel Beatrice (Toute) Mattingly.

Cynthia was employed by Sam’s Club as a Store Clerk. She was a loving mother who raised two children that she adored. She loved watching her daughter build her mini rod. She was known to have that special touch when it came to gambling; she was very lucky, often winning Bingo. She enjoyed being outdoors washing her vehicle but she especially loved visiting the water to feed the ducks. She had a special bond with her sister, Judy and they loved spending time together and taking trips to the Rod and Reel.

She is survived by her children, Rhonda Brickman of Charlotte Hall, MD and Tony Messineo; her siblings, Mary Mattingly, Alice Mattingly, Judy Worrell, Rosie Mattingly, Priscilla Mattingly, Debbie Hamilton (Douglas), Gloria Bolt (Willie, Sr.), Linda Miller, Carla Mattingly, Michelle Messineo, Joseph Mattingly (Melody), and William Mattingly (Elsie); her grandchildren, Natalee Tippett and Madison Brickman.

Family will receive friends for Cynthia’s Life Celebration on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.