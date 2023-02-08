Dangerous Physician-Assisted Suicide Legislation Introduced In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Yesterday, the 2023 version of the “End of Life Options Act” (SB845) was introduced in the Senate and we expect a House version to be filed by the end of the week. The proposal is the same dangerous, misguided policy that has failed repeatedly in Maryland. The Maryland Against Physician Assisted Suicide coalition remains staunchly opposed to legalizing physician-assisted suicide (PAS) for the same array of concerns, which the bill’s proponents continue to ignore. The fact that the General Assembly is being asked to consider the same significantly flawed bill yet again shows that the out-of-state interests pushing their agenda in Maryland are out of touch with the people and leaders of our state.

“Physician-assisted suicide is a dangerous proposition for Maryland and there is significant concern among the community of health professionals with the harmful implications of legalizing this unethical practice,” said Dr. Joseph Marine, Professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“As doctors, we endeavor to ensure that we ‘do no harm’ when caring for our patients and this legislation would put that oath at risk. This bill will damage trust between doctors and patients and harm the culture of caring that we strive for,” said Dr. Marine. “I am concerned that patients will gradually see assisted suicide evolve from a ‘choice’ into an expectation. There is evidence that insurance companies have declined coverage of life-extending treatments for patients in states where PAS is legal and instead approved coverage for these cheaper, experimental, non-FDA approved drug overdoses that end a patient’s life.”

This legislation is similar to what has previously been pushed by out-of-state interests for five sessions which has repeatedly been criticized as dangerously flawed, specifically because it would endanger vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, opening the door for abuse and coercion.

Drugs prescribed under similar laws across the U.S. are highly addictive, easily misused and classified in the same category by the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as cocaine, OxyContin, and fentanyl. Passage of legalized physician-assisted suicide would introduce large quantities of these dangerous controlled substances into Maryland. States that have legalized this dangerous practice report that many of the drugs given to patients to induce death go unused and unaccounted for, a risk Maryland cannot afford.

As we have seen from other jurisdictions where PAS was wrongly legalized, these out-of-state interest groups will continually push to expand the scope of the law and will use our state as ‘success story’, further endangering the lives of not only Maryland residents, but vulnerable communities across the nation.

About Maryland Against Physician Assisted Suicide

Maryland Against Physician Assisted Suicide is a nonpartisan coalition organized in opposition to legislation that would legalize physician-assisted suicide in Maryland. The coalition is a diverse group of health care professionals, disability rights advocates, mental health professionals, advocates for seniors, and members of faith communities. For more information visit: www.stopassistedsuicideMD.org