Danielle Nicole Hodge came and left her prints on Justin and Dawn Hodge’s hearts on the 14th of June 2022.

Danielle will forever be remembered and loved by her parents, as well as her grandparents; Joselito & Aurora Reyes, and Russell & Margaret Hodge.

A graveside service will be held at Queen of Peace Cemetery at 38888 Dr. Johnson Road

Helen, MD 20635 on July 1st, 2022 at 10:00 am.

