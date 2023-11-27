On November 23, 2023, Danita Ricarda Stokes, 73, of Benedict, MD, passed away. Danita was born in Alexandria, VA, to Richard and JoAnn Estes.

After graduating high school, she attended Prince George’s Community College She was proud of what she had accomplished and learned during her time in school.

Danita worked her way up to become the first female manager for Safeway Corporation. She loved what she did for a living and enjoyed helping and meeting new people. Her job as a manager was not always easy, but she found it rewarding to be able to contribute to the success of the company and help her team members grow and develop. She would often spend long hours at work, but it never felt like a chore because she was passionate about what she did.

In retirement, Danita and her husband Bill Stokes moved to Smith Mountain Lake, VA. Danita enjoyed spending time with Bill, family, and friends at the lake, especially in her lakefront gazebo. Danita enjoyed landscaping, gardening, and watching nature. She loved her pet dogs, cats, and bird. She was a huge animal lover.

Danita was predeceased by her husband Bill, and her father Richard. She is survived by her mother, her stepchildren, Kevin Stokes of Sterling, VA, William Stokes of Chincoteague, VA, Laurie Johnson of Manhattan, KA, and siblings Mark Estes of Waldorf, MD, John Estes of Accokeek, MD, and Lisa Beaver of Overland Park, KS.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with mass beginning at 11:00 am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 7185 Benedict Ave, Benedict, MD 20612. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Charles County or Benedict Maryland Fire Department.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.