STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs outlasted the Staten Island FerryHawks on Saturday night, with a 1-0 victory in the ninth inning.

Daryl Thompson (W, 12-2) and Francisco Carrillo matched each other every step of the way across the first six innings. From there Daryl Thompson continued to thrive while FerryHawks went to the bullpen.

Thompson ultimately pitched a complete game shutout, facing only 28 batters across nine innings.

The Blue Crabs’ offense was quiet throughout the evening, though Mike Falsetti picked up three singles and reached base four times.

Prior to the ninth inning, Southern Maryland had the bases loaded twice, but failed to drive in any runs.

In the ninth, Mike Falsetti led off the inning with a base hit off of Eddy Reynoso (L, 5-5) before Jack Sundberg reached on a walk.

After a fielder’s choice and a flyout, the Blue Crabs still had runners on first and second with two outs. David Harris then ripped a liner into left field, scoring Sundberg to give the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead.

Daryl Thompson completed the game with a five-pitch 1-2-3 ninth. Thompson faced just three batters in eight of the nine innings he pitched.

For Thompson, this was his second complete game of the year and his 17th in the Atlantic League.

With the win, the Blue Crabs move to 68-31, and 20-13 in the second half.

The Blue Crabs turn to Alex Merithew for game three of the series with Staten Island tomorrow at 4 p.m.