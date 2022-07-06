Professor David Froom died on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at his home in Southern Maryland after a months-long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loving family.

Dr. Froom served on the faculty of St. Mary’s for 33 years, helping to bring the Music Department to national prominence, a program that was the envy of other small liberal arts colleges. In the true spirit of the Liberal Arts, he was known to be welcoming to all students in his courses, whether musically gifted or not, and whether music majors or not. Many of the students whose lives he touched went on to successful careers in the arts or arts management and stayed in touch with him over many years. He earned his Doctoral degree from Columbia University, after which he spent a year at Cambridge University on a Fulbright Grant. Beyond St. Mary’s, Dr. Froom enjoyed a thriving international career as a composer, garnering many distinguished awards such as a Fellowship from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Kennedy Center Friedheim Award, an Academy Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, a Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, numerous Individual Artist Awards from the Maryland State Arts Council, and many others. Most recently he had enjoyed performances of his music by prominent ensembles such as the President’s Own Marine Band and the Folger Consort. He was widely admired and loved as a warm and generous artist, educator, colleague and friend.

Dr. Froom leaves behind his wife of 35 years, the pianist Eliza Garth, and two grown daughters, Rosalie and Ana, as well as two brothers, Paul and Mitchell, a sister, Mignon Benjamin, and their families. He was fiercely devoted to his family and deeply loved by them. He also leaves behind countless cherished musician colleagues and friends of many decades’ standing.

