David John Kumer Sr., a devoted man of God, was called to his heavenly home on December 5, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 18, 1941, to Anna Mathilda and Emil Joseph in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, and was the cherished third child among four siblings.

Known as Dave by his friends and family, his life was a profound sense of purpose rooted in serving the Lord and leading his family to do the same. His unwavering faith in Jesus Christ was the guiding force that shaped his character and directed the course of his life. David believed that through his actions and example, he could inspire those around him to follow the teachings of the Lord. His journey exemplified the transformative power of faith in shaping a purpose-driven life.

Dave was committed to service and he had a passion for learning. Following his brother’s lead, he enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 18, where he served our country with honor and distinction for 21 years, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant, specializing in meteorology. He had a genuine love of nature and the weather, as any of his friends and family can attest, he would always offer his own forecast to anyone willing to listen. After retiring from the Air Force, he started his new career in computer science, yet he never lost sight of his educational goals, and earned his degree in Psychology from Athens State College in Alabama.

Armilda Faye caught Dave’s eye while bowling with a group of friends. Their connection blossomed into a beautiful union, and on February 29, 1964, they were joined in marriage in a small town south of Huntington, West Virginia where she grew up. They shared the blessing of three children together; Toni Eileen, David John Jr., and Joseph Charles. Together Dave and Faye celebrated 49 years of an enduring love that will last forever.

Dave was also known for his passion for bowling and card games. An avid bowler, he found joy and camaraderie in the lanes, sharing laughter and competition with friends. His love for playing cards added an extra layer of fun to family gatherings and social events.

He is survived by his daughter Toni Eileen (Michael) Whaley, his son David John Kumer Jr., and his son Joseph Charles Kumer; his grandchildren Joshua Michael (Allison Mary) Whaley, Adam Christian (Gracieana Elisa) Whaley, and Benjamin Matthew Whaley; his great-granddaughters Eleanore Ann, Olivia Faye, and Sophia Mary; his sister Mary Ann (James) Zullo, and his sister-in-law Jo Ann Kumer.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife Armilda Faye Kumer; his parents, Emil Joseph and Anna Mathilda Sakely Kumer; his sister and brother-in-law, Rose (Gerald) Helmick; and his brother Emil Joseph Kumer Jr.

His legacy of love, service, and faith will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The family will be holding a private service in his honor to celebrate a life well-lived after which he will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery in the coming year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends consider making a donation to The Gideons International. We celebrate with him as he is resting in the arms of his Savior.