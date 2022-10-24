David Paul Murray, Sr., 78 of Charlotte Hall, Maryland passed away on October 14, 2022, with his family by his side in Charlotte Hall.

David was born on May 22, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland to Charles Albert Murray and Florence Gischel Murray. He grew up in Ferndale and graduated from Glen Burnie High School. He married Theresa Meadows not long out of high school. Together they had 2 children, Beverly and David, Jr. In 1987, David married Joan Elizabeth Beall and they had a daughter, Joann. Together David and Joan raised Joan’s son, Stephan. They had recently celebrated 35 years of marriage.

David was a truck driver, and automobile mechanic and did home repairs. He also owned tow truck businesses in Clinton and Charlotte Hall. After retiring, David took great pride in keeping the family property beautiful. He also enjoyed long drives in the country.

He is survived by his wife, Joan of Charlotte Hall; his daughters, Beverly Ann Norris of Pennsylvania, Joann E. Adams of Virginia, and son David P. Murray, Jr of Maryland.; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and his brother, Charles Murray, Jr. of Alabama.

David is preceded in his passing by his aforementioned parents, and his brother, Richard Murray.

The family will be accepting friends for a Life Celebration Memorial Gathering on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 9:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland, with a Memorial Service at 11:00 am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, pleases consider a donation to the Dentsville Rescue Squad and EMS, 12135 Charles Street, P.O.Box 109, LaPlata, MD 20646.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.BrinsfieldFuneral.com

Arrangements are by the Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD.