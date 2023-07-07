David Wayne Hayden, II, 36 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on July 1, 2023.

He was born October 12, 1986 in Leonardtown, MD to David Wayne Hayden and Rebecca Louise Hayden of Mechanicsville, MD.

David is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a 2005 graduate of Chopticon High School. He was a member of the Young Marines and attended services and Bible study at Mt Zion United Methodist Church. David spent most of his career in the construction industry. He was a jack of all trades and could fix anything. David had a passion for being on the water. He loved fishing and crabbing. He always said being on the water is where he felt free. David loved to cook and was a “Great Cook”. He could create delicious meals based on what he had on hand. He was very artistic and loved to draw. Keeping with his artistic flair, he enjoyed cutting hair, despite no formal training. He took great pride in providing top of the line haircuts for many friends and family members. David had a very kind soul and his laughter and smile would brighten your day. He was a practical joker. He got a great thrill out of pulling pranks on his family members. His family was very important to him and he had a very close relationship with his grandparents.

In addition to his loving parents, David and Becky, David is also survived by his four children: Blake Hayden, Donovan Hayden, Destiny Hayden and Carter Hayden. He is also survived by his two sisters, Jacqulynne Franklin (Chris) of Lexington Park, MD, and Brandy Hayden (Josh) of Myrtle Beach, SC; nieces and nephews: Audrey Franklin, Colton Kessler and Maddox Kessler; grandparents, Diane and John Standish of Mechanicsville, MD, and Joseph Leonard Hayden of Spotsylvania, VA; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. David is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Roland Hayden and Norma Louise Hayden.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated by Pastor Darryl Kemp at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mount Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mount Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

