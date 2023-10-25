Deborah Ann Bennett, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2023, at home with her husband. Born in Washington, DC on June 4, 1957, Deborah was the daughter of Walter and Ella Harrigan.

Deborah founded Annie’s Early Learning Center, a daycare that provided a safe and nurturing environment for children to learn, play, and develop essential social skills. She had a passion for working with children and families, which she found incredibly rewarding. Deborah’s dedication to her work at Annie’s Early Learning Center was unwavering. She ensured that the center was equipped with the latest educational materials and toys to help children grow and learn.

It was at a mutual friend’s home in Waldorf, MD, that Deborah met Ronnie Bennett, her future husband, in 1989. They fell in love quickly and were married on June 23, 1990. They were inseparable from the moment they met and built a strong foundation for their marriage. Together, they enjoyed exploring new places and trying new things. Deborah was always up for a thrill, and Ronnie was happy to join her on any adventure.

One of her favorite pastimes was bowling. She also enjoyed dancing, and would often attend local events to show off her moves. Deborah was a devout Catholic, and attending church was an important part of her life. She found comfort and community in her congregation and was always eager to help out with any events or projects. In addition to her love of adventure and faith, Deborah had a big heart for volunteer work. She was passionate about giving back to her community and spent countless hours helping out at local charities and organizations.

Despite her busy schedule, Deborah always made time for her family and beloved dogs. They were her pride and joy, and she cherished every moment spent with them. Deborah lived a full and joyful life, filled with love, laughter, and meaningful experiences. She will always be remembered for her kind heart, adventurous spirit, and unwavering devotion to those she loved.

Deborah retired in 2018 after many years of service in the field. Her passing was a great loss to her beloved husband, Ronnie, her parents, Walter and Ella Harrigan, two children Christopher Steger of Hughesville, MD, Kimberly Muise of Mechanicsville, MD, brother Daniel Harrigan of La Plata, MD, and sister Donna Bell of Waldorf, MD. She is also survived by her grandchildren Emilie Muise, Hailey Muise, and Tacian Steger, as well as sister-in-law Connie Muckey and Bonnie McDonough. She was predeceased by her grandson Kyle Steger. She will be greatly missed.

On October 27, 2023, the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with prayers starting at 6:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass will be held the following day on October 28, 2023, at 11:00 am at St Mary’s Newport Catholic Church, 11555 St Mary’s Church Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service in the church cemetery. A gathering with light refreshments will be held in the church hall after burial.

Pallbearers will be Mark Pullium, Daniel Harrigan, Dillion Bell, Jon Muckey, Timothy Harrigan, and Christopher Steger.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Mary’s Newport Food Pantry.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD.