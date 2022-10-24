Deborah Ann Quick, 69 of Hollywood, MD passed away on October 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center, Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on November 11, 1952 in San Diego, CA to the late Beverly Chase and Bonnie (Carlson) Chase-Reid.

Deborah graduated from Hazelwood Senior High in 1971. Upon graduation she attended beauty school which led to a 40 year long career as a beautician. During her career she made many long-lasting personal relationships with her clients. She married David Quick on August 14, 1971 in Missouri. From Missouri she and David made Southern Maryland their home for the last 40 years. They were blessed with three children who they cherished. Deborah was a loving wife and mother and a nurturer; she had a deep love of family and enjoyed taking care of them and later on caring for her grandchildren. She was a member of the SAYSF Bible Church where she enjoyed working in several children’s ministries and volunteering her time in any way she could. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, gardening, shopping and making flower arrangements.

She is survived by her husband, David; her children, Jason Quick (Kara) of Spotsylvania VA, Leah Tobler (Steve) of Leonardtown, MD, and Brent Quick (Melanie) of Mechanicsville, MD, and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Chase.

The family will receive friends for Deborah’s Life Celebration on Monday, October 24, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Private interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090-6011.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.