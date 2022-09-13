Deborah "Debbie" Ann Meagher

Deborah Ann “Debbie” Meagher, 69 of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away following a battle with dementia on September 8, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD at the exact same time as her beloved husband, Wally, who also died at the same hospital of unrelated causes.

Debbie was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She was born September 20, 1952 to the late William Frank Dixon and Alice Patricia (Gragan) Dixon. She was a 1970 graduate of Chopticon High School. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from Towson State College in 1974. She met the love of her life, Walter Herbert “Wally” Meagher, while he was a young sailor from Pax River working a short-term job cutting tobacco on her father’s farm. They were married on July 7, 1973 at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church in Chaptico. Together they celebrated over 49 wonderful years of marriage and welcomed one daughter, Sarah.

Debbie had a several decades-long career as a caring and devoted teacher for the St. Mary’s County Public School system. She spent the majority of her career teaching first grade at Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School. She truly loved her vocation as an educator and inspired hundreds of young minds over her career.

Debbie was a devoted wife and mother. She was known for her ebullient personality and her kind and friendly demeanor. She loved making each day feel like a celebration. She enjoyed picking out just the perfect card or gift for the right person or right occasion. She really enjoyed a good story- she loved reading, movies, and sharing stories of her friends and family’s real-life exploits. She was a lifelong fan of the Baltimore Orioles. She and her husband enjoyed travel, both locally and around the US. Debbie loved the theater, enjoying many trips with her daughter and husband to DC, Baltimore, and New York to take in plays and musicals. She and her husband enjoyed spending time with their daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Gillman (Michael) of Baltimore, Maryland; grandsons, Patrick and Thomas Gillman; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends for both Debbie and Wally on Tuesday September 13, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with prayers at 7:00 pm, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, Maryland 20636. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Hollywood, MD 20636.

