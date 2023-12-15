Deborah Kay Sisson "Debbie"

Deborah Kay Sisson, 63, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully on December 9, 2023 at her home.

She was born on May 25, 1960 in Hagerstown, MD to the late Clarence Edger Hays, Jr. and Gladys Irene Mason.

Debbie is a 1978 graduate of Great Mills High School. She was a foodie and was known for her homemade hamburger gravy, macaroni skillet, and stuffed ham. She enjoyed watching the food network and then attempting to replicate the dishes she watched them make, majority of time not achieving the same end results. She also liked to watch “True Crime” and real-life court documentaries. She prided herself on being about to solve the mystery. She loved animals, especially dogs and cats and acquired and loved many of them over the years. She also loved spending time with her sister “Jo “ and her family, especially her grandchildren, who were very special to her.

She is survived by her daughters, Glenda Marie Gray of Hollywood, MD and Angie Norris Johnson (Mike) of Avenue, MD; her sister, Jody Irene Hayden of Mechanicsville, MD; her grandchildren: Michael David Watts, Todd Anthony Watts (Alley), Nathanial Tyler Gray, Zakary Allen Gray, Talia Marie Gray, Renee Lea Gray, Elijah Benjamin Gray, Cora Mae Gray, Willow Belle Burke, Laci Rae Johnson and Cory Joseph Johnson; her great grandson, Hayven Anthony Watts; and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her best friend Raymond Charlong and siblings, Kevin Lee Hays and Tina Helene Quade.

Family will receive friends on Monday, December 18, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by officiant Melissa Schaecher. The Graveside Service will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.