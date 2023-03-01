Deborah Lyn Buckler, 51, of District Heights, MD passed away on February 21, 2023 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, MD.

She was born on February 11, 1972 to Linda Jean Chialastri of King George, VA and the late Robert Daniel Buckler.

Deborah is a 1990 graduate of LaPlata High School. She adored her children and grandchildren. One of her favorite things to do was spend time with them. She also enjoyed being with her friends, watching lifetime movies, and listening to her gospel music. She was always laughing and could definitely make others do the same.

Deborah is survived by her daughters: Kristin Diehl of Leonardtown, MD, Amanda Bowles (Brian) of Mechanicsville, MD, Saleana Norris (James) of Leonardtown, MD, Brianna Chialastri of Mechanicsville, MD and Kayla Chialastri of Mechanicsville, MD; her siblings: Robert “Bobby” Buckler of King George, VA, Betty Costello (James) of King George, VA, and Brenda Chialastri of King George, VA; her grandchildren: Brian Bowles, Jr., Ava Bowles, Ian Bowles, Saria Bowles, James “JJ” Norris, Jr., Audrey Norris and Rylan Norris; and extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.