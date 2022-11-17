SOLOMONS, Md. – ‘Tis the season to celebrate the holidays with Santa and the Otter mascot at our annual Solomons Christmas Walk. It’s a magical evening and a fun time to visit the museum after hours. Join us for our educational programs, designed to keep kids engaged while school is out! For more information, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8 & 15 – Sea Squirts 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Dinosaurs. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a takeaway craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, Dec. 10 – Solomons Christmas Walk 6 – 9 p.m.

The museum is open and FREE to the public. Enjoy musical entertainment, Santa, the Otter mascot, holiday crafts, and shopping in the Museum Store. Santa’s Coffee House will be open with complimentary hot cocoa, coffee, hot tea, and holiday cookies. Museum Members save 20% in the Museum Store during the walk and all weekend!

Tuesday, Dec. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, call the store at 410-326-2750 or visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursday, Dec. 22 & 29 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Dinosaurs are Fossils Too. For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a takeaway craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Capacity is limited. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Cost is free with admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Holiday Hours 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will close at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day All day

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store are closed on Christmas Day. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 26.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Winter Break Programing: Hibernation 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

While winter air temperatures throughout the Chesapeake region are relatively mild, the water temperatures are downright icy! Discover how different species cope with the arrival of winter at the museum. Activities appropriate for ages 4-10. Included with museum admission.

Thursday, Dec. 29 – Winter Break Programing: Chesapeake Horseshoe Crabs 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Called living fossils by some, horseshoe crabs are a truly ancient species that we are fortunate to have as part of today’s Chesapeake ecosystem. Identify the amazing adaptions that have helped horseshoe crabs to survive for millennia and see live Atlantic horseshoe crabs in the museum’s animal collection. Activities appropriate for ages 4-10. Included with museum admission.

Friday, Dec. 30 – Winter Break Programing: Evolution and Extinction: Megalodon 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Today is all about the top predator of the Miocene seas – Megalodon! Discover how this massive shark evolved and how it ultimately met its extinction during the Pliocene Epoch. Activities appropriate for ages 4-10. Included with museum admission.

Saturday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve – Members Only & Holiday Hours 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will close at 2 p.m. The museum will be open for MEMBERS ONLY. The Museum Store will be open and welcomes all shoppers.

Saturday Dec. 31, – NOON Year’s Eve Party Members Only! 10 a.m. – noon

We are excited to host the Noon Year’s Eve party for museum members. Make a party mask, confetti popper, marvel at the juggler’s skills, and join the dance party with Bubbles the Otter mascot. Toast in the new year with sparkling ginger ale, fish cracker snacks, and a giant confetti blast at high noon. FREE for CMM members of all ages!

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.