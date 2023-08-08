Demolition Begins On Louis L. Goldstein National Guard Armory In Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Demolition began yesterday, Aug. 7, 2023, on the Louis L. Goldstein National Guard Armory building in Prince Frederick to make way for an open-air, multi-use pavilion to support a farmers market, community events, arts and entertainment.

After its construction between 1953 and 1954, the armory provided space for public events and for National Guard exercises. Once completed, the new multi-use pavilion will revitalize the property as a gathering space in the heart of the Prince Frederick Town Center while preserving the agricultural character of Calvert County. Plans for the space include a commercial kitchen, restrooms and a grassy area surrounding the pavilion.

Once available, a design concept will be released to gather community feedback on the new space.

Design and development of the pavilion is funded by more than $2 million in grants awarded to the Department of Economic Development through the Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund.