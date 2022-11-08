Dennis Gary Simmons, 66 of Ridge, MD passed away on October 29, 2022, at home.

He was born on January 22, 1956, in Baltimore, MD to Raymond Simmons and Laratha (Mansfield) Simmons.

Dennis was employed as an Engineer for St. Mary’s College in St Mary’s City, MD until his retirement. He was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. He was a wonderful father to his three sons, Joshua, David, and William. One of his most memorable experiences with his boys was taking karate lessons with them, fishing, and family vacations. He was known to everyone for having a fantastic sense of humor and always making others laugh. He loved being outdoors fishing and some of his favorite places to fish were Calvert Cliffs and St. Mary’s Lake. He adored being a grandfather and spending time with his four grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons, Joshua Simmons, of California, MD, David Simmons (Kathleen Claire), of Silver Spring, MD, and William Simmons, of Lexington Park, MD; his sisters, Jenny Messink, of Lusby, MD, Sherry parker, of Glen Burnie, MD, Patricia Simmons, Linda Bowling (Ron), of Hollywood, MD, Janice Craft (Allen), of California, MD, Vickie Simmons (Donald), of Solomons, MD, and Sandy Theiss, of Lusby, MD; his brother, Steve Simmons, of Solomons, MD, and four grandchildren, Destiny Craig, Alexia Simmons, Clair Simmons, and Luke Simmons.

Family will receive friends on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., with Prayers and Remembrances at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

