Dennis O’Michael Stultz, 54, of Charlotte Hall, MD, peacefully passed away on January 21, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. Dennis was born on May 4, 1969, to Roger and Shirley Stultz in Prince George’s County, MD.

After graduation, he worked in the electronics field. He then began work in IT for the Federal Government for over 15 years until he retired. He enjoyed what he did for a living.

Dennis was blessed with two children, Nicholas Stultz of LaPlata, MD, and Lacey Robbins (Kyle) of Milford Delaware.

In his free time, Dennis enjoyed hunting, gardening, working on cars, and taking care of his dogs.

Dennis was predeceased by his parents Roger and Shirley Stultz. He is survived by his children, sister Sherri Jilek of Hughesville, MD, and grandsons Kade and Dax Robbins.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on February 4, 2024, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with prayers at 4:00 pm. A service will be held the following day at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at St Mary’s Newport Catholic Church, 11555 St Mary’s Church Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Furever Safe Rescue or other animal rescues.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.