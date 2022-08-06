Department Of Aging And Disabilities Announces Its Telephone Reassurance Program

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Telephone Reassurance Program is a free service provided by the Department of Aging and Disabilities to residents of Anne Arundel County.

Volunteers place daily phone calls to older adults and individuals with disabilities to help them remain independent in their homes for as long as possible.

Older adults and individuals with disabilities can expect a friendly phone call at the same time every day of the year.

Family members have the reassurance that their loved ones are in daily contact with a Department of Aging and Disabilities volunteer.

The program helps individuals maintain their independence, reduces isolation, and helps them feel safer in their homes and more connected to their community.

If you or your loved one would like to receive this daily well-check telephone call, please contact the Telephone Reassurance Program at 410-222-4375 for an application.

TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.

~Making Life Better~