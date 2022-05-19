Ronald Chester Pearson

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Ronald Chester Pearson, on May 13, 2022, on a warrant for Attempted First Degree Rape obtained by county police on May 2, 2022.

According to the warrant, on May 2, 2022, police responded to the 2700 Block of Kenton Place in Temple Hills, MD, for a reported sexual assault.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim who disclosed Pearson allegedly attempted sexual intercourse and strangled the victim during the physical assault.

The victim was able to escape and waited for the police outside. Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify Pearson as the suspect.

On May 13, 2022, deputies determined that Pearson was located at an address in the 2700 Block of Kenton Place in Temple Hills, MD.

Deputies knocked on the door and Pearson answered, allowing them to enter the home.

Once inside, Pearson was identified, served with the warrant, placed into custody, and safely transported to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections without incident.

Prince George’s County Police Detectives were notified.

Pearson is also charged with First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Third-Degree Sex Offense, and Fourth-Degree Sex Offense.

For more information contact the Communications and Public Affairs Division at 301-780-8637.