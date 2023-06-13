Deputy Injured In Assault Receives Sheriff’s Office Purple Heart Medal, Suspect Held Without Bond

Sheriff Steve Hall awards Deputy Devin Absher with the Sheriff’s Office Purple Heart medal

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Monday, June 12, 2023, at 2:12 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the report of an assault in progress involving Antoine Keith Mackall III, age 29 of no fixed address, attacking several victims inside of a residence. Patrol Deputy Devin Absher was the first to arrive on the scene and heard a loud disturbance. Deputy Absher observed Mackall exit the apartment and run towards the wood line.

A foot chase ensued and Mackall attempted to jump a fence. At the fence line, Mackall punched Deputy Absher in the face multiple times and ran toward the woods. Despite the violent assault against him, Deputy Absher continued the pursuit and was able to successfully take the suspect into custody. Upon a search of Mackall, a glass smoking device with suspected crack cocaine was located on his person.

A medical assessment of Deputy Absher determined he needed to be flown to a trauma unit as a result of his injuries. He was later released and is recovering at home.

Deputy Devin Absher

On Tuesday, Sheriff Steve Hall visited Deputy Absher at his home and awarded him with a Sheriff’s Office Purple Heart Medal.

“This is an example of a 21st-century police officer,” Sheriff Hall said. “Deputy Absher is fueled by a passion to serve. He’s directed by his training, and he’s defined by the courage to get the job done, no matter what. This is the danger deputies face. These are the blows they’re willing to take for the people in this community,” the Sheriff continued. “I am inspired.”

Antoine Keith Mackall

Mackall is charged with Second-Degree Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer; four counts of Second-Degree Assault on multiple victims; Resisting/Interfere with Arrest; two counts of Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000; Failure to Obey a Lawful Order; CDS Possession: Cocaine and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Mackall is currently held on a no-bond status at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.