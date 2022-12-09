Deputy Injured In Scuffle After Vehicle Strikes Tree In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 9, 2022 at approximately 8:58 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Pegg Road in the area of Three Notch Road.

A deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office first on the scene reportedly suffered an arm injury during a scuffle with the occupant of the vehicle.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway that struck a tree with one subject injured.

EMS transported both patients to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Police remain on the scene to continue the investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

