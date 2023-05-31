Cpl. Glen Knott Rescues Kitten From Roadway

Photo credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

ST. INIGOES, Md. – On Tuesday morning, Cpl. Glen Knott responded to a call in St. Inigoes when he spotted a small black kitten in the middle of Route 5. The kitten appeared disoriented, moving around in circles in the travel lanes.

Showing great compassion, Cpl. Knott quickly retrieved the kitten, which had trouble seeing due to discharge from its eyes. He then handed the kitten over to St. Mary’s County Animal Control for further care.

Thank you, Cpl. Knott, for your kindness and dedication to serving and protecting not only our community, but also our furry friends in need.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com