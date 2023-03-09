Deputy Senatore Takes A Game Break With Children In Colony Square

Credit – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Patrol Deputy Joseph Senatore #404 proved to be more than just a law enforcement officer on Tuesday evening. While responding to a call for service in the Colony Square neighborhood, Deputy Senatore noticed a group of children playing basketball nearby.

Curious about his basketball skills, the children inquired if he could play. Without hesitation, Deputy Senatore joined in on the game.

After playing for a while, Deputy Senatore decided to challenge the children to make a shot from a spot of his choosing. If they made the shot, he promised to reward them with a bag of candy.

To the children’s delight, they all made their shots and were each rewarded with a bag of candy.

Thank you Deputy Senatore for being a positive role model to our community’s children.

