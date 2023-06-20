Deputy State Fire Marshal Helys Valles Recipient Of Investigator Of The Year Award

Deputy State Fire Marshal Helys Valles

PIKESVILLE, Md. – Deputy State Fire Marshal Helys Valles is the recipient of the 2022 “James C. Robertson, Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year” award. “Deputy Valles exemplifies the overall desire and commitment our investigators embrace to ensure the safety of Maryland’s citizens,” stated State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci. The award was presented to her during the Maryland State Fireman’s Annual Convention and Conference in Ocean City.

Deputy Valles was nominated by her supervisor, Deputy Chief John Nelson, Commander of the Southern Regional Office. Valles was praised for her consistent performance throughout the year.

Deputy Valles began her career with the Office of the State Fire Marshal in September 2020 and is the first female Latino hired in its 58-year history. She was born and raised in Puerto Rico and moved to the United States in 2012. Valles has a master’s degree in Forensic Sciences and wanted to use her education to determine the origin and cause of fire and explosions.

Deputy Valles graduated academically at the top of her class with a 97% average on all her exams, earning her the “Academic Award” from the academy. “After completing her Field Training, DSFM Valles responded to her first fatal fire as the lead investigator. This fire was determined to be incendiary, and the death of an adult and an infant were ruled a homicide. “Deputy Valles worked hand in hand with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and within a week, a suspect was charged with first-degree arson and murder.” stated Nelson.

Deputy Valles investigated 23 fire and explosive incidents as the primary investigator. Five of those incidents were criminal, and all were closed with an arrest. Nelson acknowledged her as a dedicated team player, highlighting that she assisted other regional investigators on 36 fire and explosive incidents.

During 2022, DSFM Valles continued her training by taking multiple courses in the field of fire investigation. Some of that training included the Maryland State Police 5 Day Basic Investigator Course, Fatal Fire Investigations, Marine Fire Investigations, Reid Technique of Interview and Interrogation, Expert Testimony, Basic Fire Investigator, and Motor Vehicle Fire Investigations Course. She accomplished this along with all required online training components that is required by the agency’s training division.

Deputy Valles recently volunteered to take the Juvenile Fire Setting Prevention and Intervention course at the National Fire Academy. “Our Agency has begun a plan to better respond to this critical issue and adapt to the changes made in how our State handles juvenile offenders. Deputy Valles will be the representative in the Southern Region that will take this specialized training to assist and respond to incidents involving juvenile fire setting.” said Nelson.

Deputy Valles is bilingual, and on several occasions over the last two years, assisted investigators with translating on fire scenes by speaking to victims, along with assisting with interviews and interrogations when needed. Deputy Valles was recognized and is a regular participant in the Shop with a Cop, and the Polar Bear Plunge.

“Deputy Valles is an excellent asset to the State Fire Marshals Office, the Southern Regional Office, and the citizens of Maryland. I have high confidence that she will continue to excel in her position.” said Nelson.