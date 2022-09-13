Design Contest For 2023-2024 Migratory Game Bird Stamp Now Open

Last year’s winning painting, “Snow Geese” by Jim Taylor, adorns the current Migratory Game Bird Stamp.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Artists are invited to submit their original works for Maryland’s annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp contest, sponsored by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

This popular competition combining artistic skill with knowledge of Maryland’s wildlife is open until November 3, 2022.

Each contestant may submit up to three entries with a fee structure of: $15 for one entry, $20 for two and $30 for three. Proceeds help fund game bird and waterfowl research and projects.

DNR staff will judge the entries live at the Waterfowl Festival in Easton on November 12, at 2 p.m.

All entries must be original works, neither copied nor duplicated from any previously published paintings, drawings, prints or photographs. To enter, contestants must mail their designs with required fees and forms to be received by November 3.

The contest is open to state residents and nonresidents. Complete contest rules and entry forms are available on the DNR website.

All artwork should be submitted to DNR by mail, addressed to: Chris Markin, 828 B Airpax Road, Suite 500, Cambridge, MD 21613.

Questions can be emailed to christopher.markin@maryland.gov.