Detective Allison Mattera Honored As Deputy Of The Quarter

Sheriff Steve Hall recognizes Detective Mattera as Deputy of the Quarter

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On July 13, 2023 Sheriff Steve Hall was pleased to recognize Detective Mattera as Deputy of the Quarter.

Detective Mattera investigated cases ranging from child abuse to commercial burglaries, closing them with arrests. In March, she was the lead detective on a Homicide investigation which led to the suspect’s arrest in the District of Columbia.

In recognition for her dedication and spirit of teamwork, let us all congratulate Detective Allison Mattera as Deputy of the Quarter of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.