CCSO and U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Coordinate Apprehension of Suspects

WALDORF, Md. — On October 30, 2020, at 9 p.m., officers responded to the business, Room 301 Lounge located at 2177 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located four people with gunshot wounds. The individuals were transported to area hospitals for treatment where one person died as a result of the gunfire.

A preliminary investigation revealed that members of the motorcycle club Chosen Few were attending a birthday party at the Lounge when a large group from the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club came to the establishment to start a fight. An altercation ensued inside the establishment during which numerous shots were fired – two people from Chosen Few and two people from Wheels of Soul were struck. Dontrell Lowell Watson, 34, of Upper Marlboro, a prospective member of Wheels of Soul, was pronounced deceased.

CCSO detectives worked with the Agency’s Community Services Section, Narcotics Enforcement Section, Patrol Operations, Judicial Services and the Emergency Services Team throughout the investigation. Investigators pursued multiple leads and canvassed numerous locations during this intensive investigation.

In addition, detectives worked with law enforcement partners from the region including the United States Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, Prince George’s County Police, Maryland State Police, Fairfax County Police, Prince William County Police Department’s Gang Unit, and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office. During their collaboration, numerous search warrants were served which led to the recovery of more than 40 firearms and 3 stolen handguns.

As a result of the investigation, a Charles County Grand Jury issued twenty-one indictments related to this case. Between June 29, 2022, and July 13, with coordination from the U.S. Marshals Service, all twenty-one suspects – each a member of Wheels of Soul or an affiliate– were located and charged.

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry said, “The collaboration between all agencies from across the region and within our own Agency and the State’s Attorney’s Office was crucial in bringing this case before a Grand Jury. This was a complex investigation from the beginning; however, detectives and support staff worked methodically through all of the evidence. I commend every single person who assisted and worked so tirelessly so that justice can be pursued.”

Johnny L. Hughes, U.S. Marshal for the District of Maryland stated, “The investigation and associated arrests is a premier example of the outstanding work and ongoing partnerships with the Charles, Calvert and Saint Mary’s County Sheriff’s Offices and our municipal, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies working together and bringing to justice those responsible for violence in our communities.”

Wheels of Soul and Chosen Few are both nationwide clubs. Wheels of Soul was formed in 1967 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Chosen Few was formed in 1960 in Los Angles, California. Both clubs have members who also identify as 1% or Outlaw meaning, overall, they do not follow the laws of everyday society.

All of the suspects were charged with first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, and use of a firearm during a violent crime. Below is a list of the names of the suspects and the chapters of the club in which they associated:

1. Eric Gerard Davis, 32, of Fort Washington (Unseen Kingz)

2. Kentrel Jerome Dorsey, 33, of Front Royal (Virginia Chapter)

3. Shawn Everett Fleming, 32, of Centerville (Virginia Chapter)

4. Craig Anthony Freeland, 32, of Woodbridge (Virginia Chapter)

5. Charles Wilbur Hines, III, 39, of Stafford (Virginia Chapter)

6. Michael Anthony Johnson, 49, no fixed address (Virginia Chapter)

7. Irvin Sydney Laurendine, 25, of Spotsylvania (Virginia Chapter)

8. Nathaniel Francis Leigh, 35, of Port Tobacco (Washington, D.C. Chapter, Vice President)

9. Roger William Long, 37, of Woodbridge (Virginia Chapter)

10. Darryl Scott McKeithan, 32, of Accokeek (Washington, D.C. Chapter)

11. Brantley Jerard Myers, 44, of Stafford (Washington, D.C.)

12. Norman Ray Nelson, 58, of Parkville (Southern Maryland Chapter, Secretary)

13. David Anthony Pharr, 50, of Waldorf (Washington, D.C., Sgt. at Arms)

14. Gregory Thomas Pomelear, 46, of Severn (Southern Maryland Chapter, Vice President)

15. Dionte Dewayne Rodgers, 32, of Manassas (Virginia Chapter)

16. Aurelio Salvador, 37, of Beltsville (Washington, D.C.)

17. Courney Dawaun Scott, 37, of Lusby (Southern Maryland Chapter)

18. Jason Morse Smith, 45, of Temple Hills (Washington, D.C. Chapter, President)

19. Albert Douglas Venson, Jr., 60, of Upper Marlboro (Washington, D.C.)

20. Delonte Brandon Weir, 35, of Waldorf (Washington, D.C. Chapter, Business Manager)

21. Aaron Donald Jerrell Wilson, 36, of Middle River (Baltimore Chapter, Sgt. at Arms)

One of the suspects, Darryl McKeithan, is being held in a detention center outside of Charles County. Shawn Fleming is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. A judge has released the 19 other suspects.

The following law enforcement agencies assisted with this investigation:

· United States Marshals Service

· Charles County Sheriff Officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force

· Maryland State Police

· Prince George’s County Police Department

· Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

· Saint Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

· Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives

· Baltimore County Police Department

· Baltimore City Police Department

· Prince William County Police Department

· Fairfax County Police Department

· Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

· Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office