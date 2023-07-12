Detectives Arrest Suspect Who Committed “Pigeon Drop” Scams

LANHAM, Md. – Following an extensive investigation, Prince George’s County Police Department Financial Crimes Unit detectives identified and arrested a man who is linked to two “pigeon drop” scams. The suspect is 59-year-old Keith Twiggs of Temple Hills. A pigeon drop scam involves convincing a victim to give the suspect(s) a large amount of cash as collateral with the hope of then sharing a larger sum of money. There have been eight pigeon drop scams reported in the county since the beginning of 2023.

Twiggs is charged in connection with two of these scams which occurred in the county this year. The most recent case occurred on June 26, 2023, in the 9000 block of Annapolis Road. The second case took place on May 6, 2023, in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road. In both cases, the victims are female and senior citizens. Through investigative techniques, Twiggs was identified as a suspect in these two cases. At the time of his arrest on June 29, 2023, Twiggs was in possession of approximately $21,000 in counterfeit cash and a wallet containing the type of note often used in pigeon drop scams. Following his arrest, detectives conducted a search warrant at Twiggs’ home in Temple Hills. Additional items of evidence commonly used in these scams were recovered to include fake letters and additional counterfeit money.

Pigeon drop scammers often carry notes or fake letters from non-existent law firms confirming the receipt of a large amount of money from either a settlement or inheritance. In other cases, the scammers approach the victim in a business parking lot and ask the victim whether they’ve just dropped a wallet or purse containing a large amount of cash. The victim eventually agrees to share the cash with the suspect but must first put up their own money as collateral. In virtually all reported pigeon drop scams, the victims are females over the age of 60. Victims have lost between $10,000 to $60,000 each.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who has had similar contact with Twiggs or was the victim of a pigeon drop scam here in the county.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Financial Crimes Unit detective may call 301-516-1464.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0029690.