Jayden Kevin Craig

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On February 14, detectives assigned to the Agency’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested Jayden Kevin Craig, 19, of Indian Head, in connection with the triple shooting on Shelton Court which left two men dead and another man injured. Through investigation, Craig was identified as the suspect and detectives obtained an arrest warrant. Craig was arrested without incident in Pomfret, MD.

Craig is charged with the murders of Xavien Bert Carroll, 19, of Nanjemoy, and Amonte Martez Green, 23, of Waldorf and injuring a third male, age 23. The shooting occurred on February 13 on Shelton Court in Indian Head. After the shooting, the men who had been shot fled in a vehicle. They were located in the area of Route 210 and Laurel Drive where one of the men was pronounced deceased on the scene and the other two were transported to area hospitals. The second man died a short time later at the hospital. The third man remains in serious condition.

Craig was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault and other related charges. He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. He is currently on probation for an unrelated firearms charge which occurred in June 2022. In December, a judge sentenced Craig to serve 48 hours for the firearms violation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.