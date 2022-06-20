CLINTON, Md. – Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Clinton Sunday night. The victim is 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On June 19, 2022, at approximately 9:05 pm, patrol officers were called to the 8200 block of Bellefonte Lane for a report of a shooting.

Once on scene, they discovered Johnson outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case number 22-0029813.