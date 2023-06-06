Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery At Ranch Liquors In Calvert County

LUSBY, Md. – On Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12:36 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to Ranch Liquors located 246 Town Square Drive in Lusby, for the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, deputies determined that an armed robbery had occurred. Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Bureau arrived on scene and assumed the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed, an adult male described as tan complexioned, between 5 feet 10 inches tall and 6 foot, weighing 200+ pounds, black hair, wearing a medical style face mask, a navy blue Gap brand sweatshirt, black latex gloves and dark colored shoes entered the store, pointed a handgun at store employees, and demanded cash from the register. The suspect removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled towards Town Square Drive.

Anyone with information about this incident or suspect is asked to please contact Det. W. McDowell at Wyatt.McDowell@calvertcountymd.gov. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov.

The investigation is ongoing.