UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

The victim is 37-year-old Miranda Queen of Upper Marlboro.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On August 8, 2022, at approximately 10:15 pm, patrol officers were called to the 12500 block of Woodstock Drive E for a shooting. When they arrived, officers discovered Queen outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A second victim, an adult male, was also shot. He is currently in critical condition.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case number 22-0038073.