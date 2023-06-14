Detectives Investigating Homicide In Langley Park

LANGLEY PARK, Md. – The Homicide Unit is working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man early Saturday morning in Langley Park. The victim is a 22-year-old Aristides Flores Rosales of Langley Park. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On June 10, 2023, at approximately 2:50 am, officers responded to the 8100 block of 14th Avenue for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, they located the victim inside of an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A second adult male was also shot. He remains hospitalized.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and motive.

If you have information on this case, please call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can stay anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0034122.