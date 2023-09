LANHAM, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a 17-year-old male from Glenarden for the murder of a DuVal High School student earlier this week in Lanham. The suspect is charged as an adult for fatally shooting 16-year-old Jayda Medrano-Moore of Greenbelt.

On September 11, 2023, at approximately 3:45 pm, officers responded to calls for a shooting in the 9800 block of Palamar Drive. The victim was located outside suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased a short time later at a hospital.

Through various investigative techniques, as well as information provided anonymously to Prince George’s County Crime Solvers, Homicide Unit detectives identified and arrested the juvenile suspect Thursday evening. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking on Palamar Drive after leaving school when a fight ensued between two groups who were involved in an on-going dispute. During the fight, the suspect produced a gun. Detectives believe the victim attempted to intervene when she was shot.

The juvenile suspect is charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault and a firearms charge. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0053813.