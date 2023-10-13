Detectives Recover Stolen Guitars From A Local Music Store In Washington, DC

LA PLATA, Md. – In a swift operation, detectives from the La Plata Police Department, in collaboration with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Law Enforcement Information Exchange (LinX), successfully located and recovered multiple stolen guitars from Island Music Company. The theft occurred on September 26, 2023, at the store located in the 400 block of Charles Street, La Plata.

Detectives traced the stolen guitars to the District of Columbia. After thorough investigation and evidence gathering, the instruments were returned to the rightful owner today, October 13, 2023.

The investigation is still ongoing, and charges are pending. Detective Sergeant David Roys and Detective Reggie Godwin, leading the investigation, urge anyone with information related to this case to contact them at 301-934-1500.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

