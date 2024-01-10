Detectives Seek Whereabouts Of Fugitive Wanted In Charles County Stabbing Case

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the whereabouts of James Mark Kimble, age 38, of Newburg. Kimble is wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred on December 27 in the parking lot of a business in the 12000 block of Charles Street.

In that case, Kimble stabbed a male several times and fled. The victim was able to drive himself to a hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Kimble and the victim are known to each other. Kimble is 6’3”, weighs about 160 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent Newburg and St. Mary’s County.

Anyone with information about Kimble’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to Kimble’s arrest.