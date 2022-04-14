Detectives Seeking Identity Of Burglary Suspect At KFC/Taco Bell In Lusby

LUSBY, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a commercial burglary that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the KFC/Taco Bell located at 13400 HG Trueman Road, Lusby, MD.

Surveillance video shows a single suspect enter the establishment and remove US currency from the cash registers.

The suspect appears to be a black male wearing a long-haired black wig, all black clothing, and black gloves.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact Detective Jernigan at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2772 or Sarah.Jernigan@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case number 22-16961.

Tips can also be submitted by email: ccsotips@Calvertcountymd.gov or by using the Sheriff’s Office mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or visit:

https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 to download