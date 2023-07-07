Diane Elizabeth Cook

Diane Elizabeth (White) Cook, 59, of California, MD passed away July 1, 2023, at her home.

She was born on July 16, 1963 in Clinton, MD to Francis E. White of Crofton, MD and Joy E. Kroll White of Atlanta, GA.

Diane is a 1981 graduate of Surrattsville High School and attended Prince Georges Community College. On September 20, 1986 she married her beloved husband, David Harmon Cook at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD. Together they celebrated over 28 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 2015. She was employed for many dedicated years as an Account Controller for Askey, Askey and Associates. Diane took great pride in her family and was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.

She previously served on the Board at St. Mary’s Nursing Center as the Treasurer.

Family will receive friends for Diane’s Life Celebration on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; with a Memorial Service celebrated at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

In addition to her parents, Diane is also survived by her daughter, Brittany R. Brown (Spencer) of Annapolis, MD, her son, Connor N. Cook (Nicole) of Durham, NC; sister, Jackie White of Annapolis, MD; grandson, Brody Brown; and her extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, David, sister, Debbie Thorne and brother, James White.

Memorial contributions in Diane’s names may be made to St. Mary’s Hospice House and St. Mary’s Nursing Center.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.