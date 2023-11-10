BLADENSBURG, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a now fatal collision that occurred Monday evening in the town of Bladensburg. The deceased rider is 27-year-old Mario Alemendarez of Hyattsville.

On November 6, 2023, at approximately 6:25 pm, officers with the Bladensburg Police Department responded to the 4900 block of Annapolis Road where they located the decedent suffering from trauma. He was transported to a hospital where he died on November 8, 2023. The preliminary investigation revealed Alemendarez was traveling eastbound on Annapolis Road on a dirt bike and the driver of the involved pickup truck was traveling westbound. The pickup truck and dirt bike collided when the truck’s driver attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot. The involved driver remained on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0066175.