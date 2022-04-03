Among the fishing rodeo locations is Fort Frederick State Park’s Beaver Pond, held this year 8 a.m. to noon on April 2. Photo by Cpl. Chris Warden, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Youth anglers of all ages are encouraged to hone their fishing skills at any of Maryland’s nearly 50 youth fishing rodeos spread out across the state this year.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is working with dozens of organizations in 14 counties crisscrossing the state to offer free and engaging fishing opportunities for thousands of youth. Many of the events are held on Maryland State Parks and other public lands.

“After two years of rodeos being curtailed by the pandemic, we are really excited to see our rodeo program continue stronger than ever,” Youth Fishing Rodeo Program Coordinator Michael Anderson said.

Rodeo events are held from early spring until late fall, with the majority being held in spring and summer. To help ensure everyone has a chance to earn their first catch, DNR is raising and stocking more than 6,000 hybrid sunfish for this year’s events.

Maryland’s youth fishing rodeo program receives financial support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.

While all are free and open to the public, there are space limitations at some venues, so attendees should call the contact number listed to register. Additionally, attendees should check the online rodeo schedule for any cancellations or rescheduling.